Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Receives franchise tag
Lawrence was franchise tagged Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
As expected, the Cowboys are using the franchise tag on Lawrence while they continue negotiations on a long-term contract. There was never any real chance they'd let their top pass rusher get away, but that doesn't mean it will be easy to work out the details of a multi-year deal. After showing flashes his first three professional seasons, the 2014 second-round pick finally put together a dominant campaign in 2017, tallying 58 tackles, 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, albeit with most of that production coming in September and October.
More News
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Will receive franchise tag•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Contract not likely until next month•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Expects to be back in Dallas in 2018•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Notches sack Sunday•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Avoids injury designation•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Limited practice Thursday•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....