Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Records 1.5 sacks in win
Lawrence logged five tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 22-19 win over the Falcons.
Lawrence now has eight sacks on the season. The 26-year-old excelled against Atlanta's struggling offensive line Sunday, and played a key role in holding the Falcon's offense to only 19 points. Lawrence will look to log another impressive outing against the Redskins on Thursday.
