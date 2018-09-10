Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Records sack in loss to Panthers
Lawrence recorded seven tackles, including one sack and two other tackles for losses, as the Cowboys fell 16-8 to the Panthers.
Dallas' pass rush brought down Cam Newton three times in the game, with Lawrence leading the way. Coming off a 2017 season with a career-high 14.5 sacks, the 26-year-old seems poised for another impressive campaign, and he'll get to face another vulnerable offensive line in Week 2's tilt against the Giants.
