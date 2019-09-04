Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Regains his health
Lawrence (shoulder) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
In the wake of signing an extension with the Cowboys in early April, Lawrence underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum, spending the offseason and training camp in recovery mode. Since he was removed from the PUP list Aug. 20, he progressed to team drills within a week and put in a full showing in the first practice of Week 1. There may be some limitations on his snap count to kick off the campaign, but Lawrence remains a force as a pass rusher, boasting 25 sacks over the past two seasons.
