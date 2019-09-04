Lawrence (shoulder) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

In the wake of signing an extension with the Cowboys in early April, Lawrence underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum, spending the offseason and training camp in recovery mode. Since he was removed from the PUP list Aug. 20, he progressed to team drills within a week and put in a full showing in the first practice of Week 1. There may be some limitations on his snap count to kick off the campaign, but Lawrence remains a force as a pass rusher, boasting 25 sacks over the past two seasons.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week