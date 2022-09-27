Lawrence (foot) returned to Monday's contest against the Giants, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Lawrence made his way back into the game after exiting with a foot injury early in the second half. The defensive end has recorded six tackles and three sacks against the Giants, and he is on track to register his best outing of the 2022 campaign.
