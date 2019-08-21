Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Returns to practice
Lawrence (shoulder) was removed from the PUP list Tuesday and was participated in individual drills at practice, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lawrence started off training camp on the PUP list since he underwent surgery in April to address a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The 27-year-old may not see enough practice time to be clear to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, but he'll have a couple weeks to get ready for the start of the regular season.
