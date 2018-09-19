Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Sack in win
Lawrence recorded two tackles, both solo, and a sack across 52 defensive reps in Sunday's win over the Giants.
Lawrence sat out of practice early last week due to a groin issue but that didn't appear to slow down defensive end on Sunday night. Lawrence recorded his second sack on the season. He'll look to keep the sack streak alive Sunday against the Seahawks.
