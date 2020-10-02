Coach Mike McCarthy said Lawrence (knee) "has done everything" Friday and is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 28-year-old sat out the first two practices of the week, but there never appeared to be much doubt about his availability for Week 4. The release of the injury report later in the day will indicate whether Lawrence is fully cleared for Sunday or if he's still officially questionable.
More News
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Sits out Thursday, but will play•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Ready to rock•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Likely to suit up•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Status in question for Week 3•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Personal absence Wednesday•