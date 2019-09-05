Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Shoulder nearly 100 percent
Lawrence has full range of motion in his shoulder for the first time in two years, and the joint is almost back at full strength, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Considering he still made the Pro Bowl in those two years despite playing through the pain of a torn labrum, this is disconcerting news for the quarterbacks the Cowboys will face in 2019, starting with the Giants' Eli Manning on Sunday. Lawrence has averaged 59 tackles and 11 sacks in the three seasons during which he's played a full 16-game schedule, putting him firmly on the fantasy radar as an IDP asset already, but with full use of both arms the 27-year-old could be headed for a career year.
