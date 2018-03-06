Lawrence signed the Cowboys' franchise tag Monday, Rob Phillips of the team's official site reports.

The turnaround between implementation of the tender by the Cowboys and Lawrence accepting it took a mere six hours Monday. With one of the league's top sack artists locked up, the team now faces a deadline of July 16 to come to terms on a long-term deal, or else he'll play out the 2018 campaign on the aforementioned tag. Logging 67 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps last year, Lawrence's 14.5 sacks ranked second in the NFL behind only Chandler Jones' 17 and matched the Jaguars' Calais Campbell, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year.