Lawrence (foot) was listed as a DNP on the Cowboys' injury report Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Lawrence popped up with what was labeled as a minor foot injury last Wednesday. While the 30-year-old was considered questionable heading into Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings, he was ultimately able to suit up and recorded two tackles, including one sack. Lawrence's 23 defensive snaps Week 11 did mark a season low for the defensive end, though this was likely due to the blowout nature of the contest. The Pro Bowler will have two more practices to increase his activity before Dallas' matchup against the Giants on Thanksgiving Day.
