Lawrence (knee) did not participate during Thursday's practice session, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lawrence missed practice Wednesday and Thursday of last week as well, before logging a limited session Friday and garnering 41 percent of the defensive snaps against the Seahawks. Coach Mike McCarthy indicated that in spite of Lawrence's lack of practice participation to this point in the week, he is expected to make his 52nd consecutive regular-season appearance Sunday against the Browns, per Michael Gehlken of Dallas Morning News. The coaching staff is seemingly trying to keep Lawrence as healthy as possible for game time after he played through the issue against Seattle.