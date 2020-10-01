Lawrence (knee) did not participate during Thursday's practice session, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lawrence missed practice Wednesday and Thursday of last week as well, before logging a limited session Friday and garnering 41 percent of the defensive snaps against the Seahawks. So long as the status of his knee did not deteriorate during the Week 3 loss, he may be able to once again suit up Friday and become activated for kickoff. Lawrence's participation level in the Cowboys' final practice of the week will go a long way towards determining whether he makes his 52nd consecutive regular-season appearance.