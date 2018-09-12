Lawrence didn't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

On many occasions, a DNP is something to be worried about, but the Cowboys apparently held out Lawrence as a precaution Wednesday, per David Moore of The Dallas Morning News. Once he returns to practice and starts preparation for Week 2 against the Giants, Lawrence will be looking to keep up his standard from the start of the 2017 season (15.5 sacks in 17 games).

