Lawrence (knee/personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Seattle, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lawrence had quite the week, dealing with a knee injury while also welcoming the birth of his child. He missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but a limited session Friday leaves his status up in the air entering the weekend. If he suits up, it'll be interesting to see whether Lawrence bounces back from playing just 37 percent of the defensive snaps this past Sunday against the Falcons.