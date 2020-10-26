Lawrence recorded seven tackles (four solo) including a sack in Sunday's loss to Washington.
It was Lawrence's best IDP showing of 2020, as he picked up his second sack of the year along with a season-high in tackles. With Randy Gregory now reinstated, the Cowboys have plenty of talent off the edge with Lawrence, Gregory, Everson Griffen and Aldon Smith all potential pass-rush threats, which could allow D-Law to avoid the consistent double teams he's had to deal with the last few seasons.
