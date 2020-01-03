Lawrence (back) wrapped up the 2019 campaign with 45 tackles (30 solo) including five sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

After signing a long-term contract extension last April, Lawrence immediately underwent shoulder surgery that required a lengthy recovery period, and he never seemed to get fully healthy after missing most of training camp and the preseason -- although he played in all 16 games in 2019, the 27-year-old recorded only half a sack over the season's second half as he was slowed by various bumps and bruises. His mere presence and reputation still commanded plenty of attention and allowed Robert Quinn to have a big year opposite him on the line (11.5 sacks), and Lawrence's 29 QB pressures wasn't far behind Quinn's 35 despite the disparity in their sack totals. With a full offseason to rest and recuperate, Lawrence should be able to return to the form that saw him pile up 25 sacks in 2017-18.