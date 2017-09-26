Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Terrorizes Palmer in Monday win
Lawrence recorded four tackles, including three sacks, in Monday's win over the Cardinals.
The Cowboys' pass rush brought down Carson Palmer six times in total, with Lawrence once again leading the way as he man-handled Arizona right tackle Jared Veldheer all night. The fourth-year defensive end is the NFL's sack leader through three games with 6.5, and he's in the process of redefining what it means to have a big contract year.
