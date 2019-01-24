Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: To undergo surgery
Lawrence will undergo shoulder surgery this offseason, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lawrence didn't appear slowed by injury much this season as he tallied 10.5 sacks in 16 games. He said he's setting a date with his doctor now and will have the surgery in the near future. It's unclear if he'll miss any offseason work, but the surgery isn't expected to impact his availability at all once the 2019 season rolls round.
