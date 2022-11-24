Lawrence (foot/illness) is expected to play Thursday against Buffalo, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lawrence was questionable for Thursday's matchup after practicing as a limited participant Wednesday, and he'll likely be able to play through the stress fracture in his foot on Thanksgiving. Over his two appearances since the Cowboys' Week 9 bye, he's tallied nine tackles (six solo), including two sacks, and a forced fumble.

