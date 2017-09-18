Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Two more sacks Sunday
Lawrence recorded seven tackles, including two sacks, in Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Broncos.
Two games into the 2017 season and Lawrence is already halfway to his previous career high of eight sacks, set in 2015. He won't be able to keep up this pace, but if he can stay healthy, the 25-year-old seems ready to put up some big numbers and earn himself a big contract when his rookie deal expires at the end of the year.
