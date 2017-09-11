Lawrence piled up five tackles, including two sacks, in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Giants.

He set the tone for a dominant performance by the Cowboys defense when he brought down Eli Manning to force the Giants into a three-and-out on their first possession of the game. Lawrence already has more sacks in one game in 2017 than he did in nine games last year. If the fourth-year DE can stay healthy, he could be headed for the first double-digit sack campaign of his career.