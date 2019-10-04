Lawrence (knee/shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play in Sunday's game versus the Packers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lawrence started off the season without a sack in his first two games, but he has notched one in each of the last two games. The 27-year-old will now look to get to Aaron Rodgers, who has been sacked just eight times this year despite taking on average 2.92 seconds to throw, the third-highest rate in the league according to Next Gen Stats.