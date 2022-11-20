Lawrence (foot) is active Sunday against the Vikings, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lawrence was able to get in a limited practice Friday after logging DNP's earlier in the weak. The ability of the veteran edge rusher to suit up against Minnesota will certainly be a boon to the team's defense.
