The Cowboys will use their franchise tag on Lawrence before the 3 p.m. EST deadline on March 6, but plan to continue negotiating with the defensive end through mid-July on a long-term contract, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dallas' top priority this offseason is re-signing Lawrence, a goal executive vice president Stephen Jones reiterated at the Senior Bowl last month, according to Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports. At the very least, Lawrence will return to Dallas next season and take home a hefty payday while the franchise tag remains in place, but the Cowboys are hopeful that will only be a temporary arrangement until they're able to reach terms on a long-term deal with the 25-year-old, who notched a career-high and team-leading 14.5 sacks last season. The Cowboys will have until July 16 to work out an extension with Lawrence and lower his cap hit for 2018 in the process.