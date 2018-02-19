Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Will receive franchise tag
The Cowboys will use their franchise tag on Lawrence before the 3 p.m. EST deadline on March 6, but plan to continue negotiating with the defensive end through mid-July on a long-term contract, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Dallas' top priority this offseason is re-signing Lawrence, a goal executive vice president Stephen Jones reiterated at the Senior Bowl last month, according to Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports. At the very least, Lawrence will return to Dallas next season and take home a hefty payday while the franchise tag remains in place, but the Cowboys are hopeful that will only be a temporary arrangement until they're able to reach terms on a long-term deal with the 25-year-old, who notched a career-high and team-leading 14.5 sacks last season. The Cowboys will have until July 16 to work out an extension with Lawrence and lower his cap hit for 2018 in the process.
More News
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Contract not likely until next month•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Expects to be back in Dallas in 2018•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Notches sack Sunday•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Avoids injury designation•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Misses practice with back injury•
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...