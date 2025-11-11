Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Activated from PUP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cowboys activated Overshown (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Overshown suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his knee last December and is closing in on his 2025 season debut with the Cowboys coming out of their Week 10 bye. Overshown should mix in at linebacker alongside Kenneth Murray and trade pickup Logan Wilson.
