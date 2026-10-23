Overshown (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Overshown hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury Week 1 versus the Giants. However, director of player personnel Stephen Jones said Monday that the linebacker has a "great chance" to play in Week 7, and Overshown's return to action seems all but certain given his ability to log a full practice Thursday. Should he in fact suit up, Overshown should slide back in as a starter after logging a 74 percent defensive snap share in his lone appearance so far this season.