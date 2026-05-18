Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Appears to be healthy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Overshown has no injury designation Monday as he progresses through the Cowboys' offseason program, Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Overshown missed 12 games in 2025 after dealing with a lingering knee injury to begin the season and sitting out the Cowboys' final two contests with a concussion. The 25-year-old is expected to participate in his healthiest offseason since his rookie year and looks to build on the 28 tackles (15 solo) through six games in 2025.
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