Overshown's x-rays on his knee following Sunday's game versus the Eagles came back negative, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Overshown was diagnosed with bursitis in his right knee, which doesn't seem like it should keep him off the field for too long. Dallas' first official practice report of the week Thursday should provide more information related to his potential availability for Week 11.
