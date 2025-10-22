Overshown (knee) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday.

Overshown practiced for the first time Wednesday since tearing his ACL, MCL and PCL during Dallas' 2024 campaign. The Texas product recorded 90 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, and four passes defended in just 13 regular-season contests last season. He now has 21 days to be added to the Cowboys' active roster before reverting to IR. Once fully healthy, he's likely to operate as the team's top inside linebacker.