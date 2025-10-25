Overshown said this week that his athletic testing numbers are actually better than they were prior to last year's knee surgery, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "Stronger, faster, can jump higher, more explosive," the linebacker said. "You name it, I'm all of it. My game is not going to slow down."

The 2023 third-round pick has had trouble staying healthy in his NFL career, as surgeries on each knee have limited him to just 13 regular-season contests, all of them coming in 2024. Overshown was incredibly productive when on the field though, racking up 90 tackles (56 solo) including 5.0 sacks and recording four passes defended, one of which he turned into a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown in a Thanksgiving win over the Giants. He's not expected to make his 2025 debut until Week 11 against the Raiders, another prime time game on Monday Night Football, but Overshown figures to make an immediate IDP impact when he does in Matt Eberflus' very LB-friendly defensive scheme.