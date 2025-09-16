Overshown told reporters Monday that he's "feeling good" about his recovery from a from a severe injury from the 2024 season and noted "I feel like I'll be playing football before Thanksgiving with the team," Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Overshown started the season on the active/PUP list while recovering from a torn ACL, MCL and PCL that he suffered in December. He's unlikely to be available to return when first eligible (Week 5 against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 5), but a mid-November return is in the cards for the 2023 third-rounder. Damone Clark and Marist Liufau will continue to see snaps at linebacker for as long as Overshown is sidelined.