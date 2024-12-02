Overshown recorded nine tackles (five solo) and added a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 27-20 win over the Giants on Thanksgiving.

The second-year linebacker made the play of the game in the second quarter, blowing up Devin Singletary on an attempted block and then getting his hand on the ball and tipping it into the air when Drew Lock tried to flick a screen pass to the running back. Overshown ran under the ball and then sprinted to the end zone, giving him his first career INT and TD. After sitting out his entire rookie season due to an ACL tear, Overshown is having a breakout 2024, racking up 84 tackles including 5.0 sacks with three total passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 12 contests.