Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Done for Week 16 due to concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Overshown (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, AllDLLS.com reports.
Overshown was hurt during the first quarter and headed to the blue medical tent to get evaluated for a concussion. He eventually went to the locker room before being ruled out. Marist Liufau may get more snaps on defense with Overshown out of action. The latter will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to play on Christmas Day against the Commanders.
