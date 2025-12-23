Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Estimated as DNP on Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Overshown (concussion) was estimated as a non-participant on Monday's practice report, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Cowboys held a walkthrough Monday after losing to the Chargers on Sunday. Overshown was concussed in that contest and would seem to be long shot to clear the protocol in time for Thursday's date with the Commanders.
