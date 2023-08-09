Overshown continues to make impact plays every day in practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The 2023 third-round pick out of Texas could wind up seeing most of his action as a rookie on special teams if the linebackers ahead of him on the depth chart -- Leighton Vander Esch, Damone Clark and Jabril Cox -- stay healthy, but Overshown has caught the eye of head coach Mike McCarthy in camp. "He's had flash plays every day, whether it's on a punt cover [or something else]," McCarthy said Tuesday. "He's moving up the charts on special teams, which we're excited about. I know [defensive coordinator Dan] Quinn feels really good about him. I know [linebackers coach Scott] McCurley talks about his command for a young player. You talk about hit and run and shooting the gap, he pulls the trigger pretty naturally for a young guy. I've been impressed with him." Overshown may have to wait his turn to shine on defense, but Vander Esch's injury history in particular suggests the rookie will get his chance to make an IDP splash at some point during the regular season.