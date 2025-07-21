Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Hoping for midseason return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Overshown (knee) intends to play in 2025 but is hoping for a midseason return and will likely begin the regular season on the PUP list, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.
Overshown met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in July, and the meeting reinforced the linebacker's plan to suit up in 2025 after tearing his ACL, MCL and PCL in December. If Overshown is placed on the PUP/reserve list to begin the regular season, he would miss a minimum of four games, but that move would be precipitated by an official transaction from the team.
