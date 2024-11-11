Overshown (knee) recorded a team-high 11 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

The second-year linebacker, who missed his entire rookie campaign due to a torn ACL, put together the first multi-sack game of his career while tying his career high in tackles. Overshown left the game midway through the third quarter after a rough landing on his knee, but per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the injury isn't thought to be serious. Overshown seems likely to be back in the lineup for a Week 11 clash with the Texans.