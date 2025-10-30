Overshown (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Machota relays that Overshown was tagged as limited after briefly leaving Thursday's practice before returning later in the session. The third-year linebacker continues to rehab from torn a ACL, MCL and PCL that he sustained in December and has spent the first half of the 2025 regular season on the reserve/PUP list. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 22, and he would likely have to log full practices before being activated from the reserve/PUP list.