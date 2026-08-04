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Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Limited in Tuesday's practice

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Overshown was a limited participant in Tuesday's training camp practice due to soreness in his legs and lower body, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The limitations on Overshown's practice reps was a cautionary move by the Cowboys, and the 2023 third-rounder's injuries aren't a long-term concern. Overshown missed the first nine games of the 2025 regular season while recovering from a torn ACL, MCL and PCL that he sustained in December of 2024 and then missed the final two contests while in the league's concussion protocol.

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