Overshown (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Overshown entered the league's concussion protocol during the Cowboys' Week 16 loss to the Chargers, which prevented him from playing against the Commanders on Christmas Day. His ability to practice in a limited capacity indicates that he is progressing in his recovery, but Overshown would need to be cleared from the league's protocol by an independent neurologist in order to be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Giants.