Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Logs limited practice in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Overshown (knee) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
Overshown has been sidelined all season while recovering from a torn ACL and MCL, but he was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday. He's expected to use the full practice window before retaking the field, lining him up for a Week 11 return against the Raiders.
