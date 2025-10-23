default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Overshown (knee) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Overshown has been sidelined all season while recovering from a torn ACL and MCL, but he was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday. He's expected to use the full practice window before retaking the field, lining him up for a Week 11 return against the Raiders.

More News