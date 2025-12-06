Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Logs seven tackles vs. Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Overshown tallied seven tackles (three solo) during the Cowboys' 44-30 loss to the Lions on Thursday.
Overshown played 47 of 62 defensive snaps (75.8 percent) and he co-led the Cowboys in combined tackles with DaRon Bland. Overshown has logged at least five tackles in each of his last three games and has accumulated 19 stops (10 solo) in the four games since being activated from the PUP list in mid-November.
