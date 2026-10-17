Overshown (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Overwshown ended Week 6 prep with back-to-back limited practices, which was enough for him to draw the questionable tag for Sunday night's game, though head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday that Overshown is a "long shot" to play. If Overshown is indeed ruled out for a second consecutive game, then rookie third-rounder Jaishawn Barham would be in line to once again start alongside Dee Winters at linebacker.