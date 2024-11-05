Overshown recorded seven tackles (four solo), including three for a loss, in Sunday's defeat against Atlanta.

Overshown had a strong game with three tackles behind the line of scrimmage, but his contributions weren't enough to keep Dallas from falling to 3-5. The second-year linebacker has put up steady tackle totals this season, registering at least seven stops in five of his eight games. Overshown has 56 tackles overall, including 2.0 sacks, on the campaign.