Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Mixing into team drills

Overshown (lower body) was a limited participant during the Cowboys' training camp practice Thursday, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Overshown's injuries aren't believed to be a major issue, and he's evidently taking steps towards getting back up to full speed. He missed the first nine games of the 2025 season recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in December of 2024, but barring any setbacks, there appears to be a good chance he'll be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2026 campaign.