Overshown (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Overshown had a career night against the Giants in Week 13, when he logged nine tackles (five solo) and added a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown. Despite the additional rest, it appears the second-year linebacker is working through a hamstring issue. He'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.