The Cowboys placed Overshown (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday.

Overshown suffered a gruesome knee injury in Week 14 last season, blowing out his ACL, MCL and PCL in the process. He's fully expected to transfer to reserve/PUP to begin the season, which would cost him at least the first four games. Word out of Dallas is that Overshown is hoping to be back on the field around the middle of the season.