Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Officially ruled out for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Overshown (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
It was previously reported that Overshown is in line to make his season debut in Week 11 after recovering from a very serious knee injury. He practiced in limited capacity throughout the week, but has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cardinals, as expected.
