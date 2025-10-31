Overshown (knee/thumb) is expected to be activated off the Cowboys' reserve/PUP list ahead of their Week 11 game against the Raiders on Monday, Nov. 17, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

In addition to his knee injury, Machota relays that Overshown dislocated this thumb during Thursday's practice, though the thumb injury isn't considered serious. Overshown continues to rehab from a torn ACL, MCL and PCL that he suffered in December, which caused him to start the 2025 regular season on the PUP list. He won't be available to play against the Cardinals on Sunday but is on track to return following the Cowboys' Week 10 bye.